Homeowner shares incredible transformation after repairing worn-down furniture: 'They really don't make 'em like they used to'

Furniture is no longer made to last for decades, just like a lot of our clothes and appliances. That's why it's always commendable when someone is able to extend the life of a product on a secondhand marketplace or repair it for themselves.

One Redditor shared a picture of their repaired couch, showcasing the impeccable sewing job on leather, a notoriously tough material to sew. "I fixed our couch, instead of replacing it, over 2 years ago and it's still going strong."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter offered support saying, "Old leather couches are too great to throw away. They really don't make 'em like they used to."

A few other commenters joked, saying it reminded them of unfortunate urination stains, prompting one commenter to write, "I thought I was looking at r/unexpectedseinfeld." The commenter was referencing the episode, "The Couch."

All jokes aside, 12 million tons of furniture are sent to the landfill every year, according to AptDeco. Every repair to a piece of furniture matters, especially if larger pieces can stay in use or circulation.

When all furniture used to last generations and wasn't primarily sourced from Amazon and Wayfair, it was cheaper to repair than it was to buy new. Today, it's often the opposite, which requires consumers to get crafty to prolong the life of their well-loved furniture.

If consumers are able to learn how to repair the items on their own, it is often far cheaper to repair than to buy new. Look for repair cafes in your neighborhood or consider asking for a skill swap in our local Buy Nothing group. If you decide that your item is too far beyond repair, check to see if you can receive store credit in exchange for the effort of recycling properly.

Overall, the response for the OP's post was met with jovial banter, even encouraging the OP to continue with more patches.

"I do think if there were more spots throughout the couch, it'd be a vibe," another user commented.

