A hidden leak can quickly become a two-part problem resulting in wasted water and a surprise financial hit.

After months of unusually high charges, a renter said a replacement water meter kept turning even with the unit shut down, prompting plumbers on Reddit to say the pattern points to a concealed leak.

What's happening?

At a loss for what was going wrong, the poster took to the r/Plumbing subreddit with some video and a description of the issue.

"I've noticed the water meter is constantly spinning, so I suspected a hidden leak," the renter wrote.

Before that, maintenance had inspected the faucets and toilets, replaced the water meter and its battery, and still found that the new meter was moving.

Rather than treating the spinning meter as evidence of an unresolved issue, the renter said a maintenance worker described it as "water from the water heater passing through" and advised waiting for the next bill to find out whether water use had gone down.

People in the plumbing forum challenged that explanation. They said that if a meter keeps moving when no fixtures are in use and the toilet is not involved, it indicates a leak.

They suggested possible ways to ascertain exactly where, and it was clear the renter had their work cut out for them.

While they're getting to the bottom of the issue, they could certainly look into pursuing a money-saving upgrade, such as a heat pump water heater.

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For their landlord, the upgrade could lead to some real savings down the road. That is due to the efficiency of the tech that grabs heat from the surrounding area, rather than creating it from scratch like a conventional water heater.

Why does it matter?

A hidden leak can quickly become a two-part problem, resulting in wasted water and a surprise financial hit. If the meter is moving continuously, even a small issue can add up over days or weeks, leaving a renter with a much higher bill than expected.

That problem can be especially frustrating for tenants, who often do not control the plumbing systems, appliances, or the repair timeline in their homes.

Waiting through another billing cycle without a full inspection could mean even more unnecessary water loss.

What can I do?

If you suspect a leak, take photos or video of the meter, note the time, and check whether it keeps moving when no water is being used.

Then send that information to maintenance or a landlord in writing and ask for a more thorough inspection that includes toilets, supply lines, and the water heater's relief valve. The inspection should not just extend to visible faucets.

If a water heater replacement is part of the solution, some homeowners may want to consider options from Cala.

The brand's smart heat pump water heaters can learn your habits and lower your energy bills by heating water just when you need it. The customizable technology from Cala leverages the heat pump's higher efficiency through smarter energy use and optimized operation.

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