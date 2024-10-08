Tenant searches for help with water leaking on fuse box after bad storm: 'Make sure you have renters insurance'

"Landlord doesn't seem like he wants to do anything about it."

A shocking discovery in a basement sparked outrage on social media, highlighting the dangers some renters face due to neglectful landlords.

A Reddit post in the r/LandlordLove community has users fired up over a potentially life-threatening situation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster details how a renter alarmingly "noticed water leaking from my fuse box in the basement after a bad storm."

"Opened it up, and sure enough, it was coming in from the pipe that feeds from the meter," the user added. Even more concerning, they shared that the "landlord doesn't seem like he wants to do anything about it."

Accompanying photos show a flooded circuit breaker, a sight that would make any electrician cringe. Water and electricity are a deadly combination, posing severe risks of electrocution and fire.

This situation underscores a broader issue many renters face: the struggle to maintain safe, energy-efficient homes when landlords delay repairs.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Proper maintenance ensures tenant safety and leads to significant energy savings. A well-sealed home with functioning systems uses less electricity and water, benefiting the environment and the renter's wallet.

Unfortunately, some landlords nationwide prevent renters from adopting money-saving, eco-friendly lifestyle changes. From ripping out gardens to prohibiting clotheslines for air-drying laundry, these restrictions hinder efforts to live more sustainably. Renters interested in making eco-friendly home improvements may need to work with their landlords to change established rules, especially when it comes to safety and efficiency upgrades.

The Reddit community quickly rallied around the original poster, offering advice and support.

🗣️ What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One commenter urged, "Make sure you have renters insurance," highlighting the importance of protecting oneself.

Another suggested a proactive approach: "Reach out to your local code enforcement people. I live in a relatively large city, and anytime I have needed them, they have been on the spot."

A third commenter simply advised, "Report it to the city," emphasizing the need to involve proper authorities when facing potentially hazardous living conditions.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.