Industry insider reveals what homeowners really need to know before installing solar panels: 'That myth … comes from scammy solar salespeople'

"[They] sell the dream that is not really realistic."

If you're about to invest in solar panels, it's important to have realistic expectations about your potential energy savings.

Going solar — with help from tools like TCD's Solar Explorer — can dramatically cut down on your energy bills and save you money in the long term.

However, it's unlikely that a solar setup will generate enough electricity to power your house all year long, as one solar installer explained on YouTube.

Artisan Electrics' Jordan Farley says in the video that many people mistakenly believe that solar panels will eliminate electric bills for good.





"That myth usually comes from scammy solar salespeople who sell the dream that is not really realistic," he says.

But while solar panels alone are unlikely to keep the lights on year-round for free, the addition of batteries and net metering can bring your annual energy bill very close to $0.

Battery storage lets you save energy for future use, while net metering gives homeowners credit for excess energy they contribute to the grid on sunny days. Incorporating batteries into your system can also foster energy independence and boost your home's climate resilience as power outages become more frequent.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help connect you with trusted solar partners, offering concierge-level service to make the process of going solar seamless. Curating bids from local installers can save you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

One Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, can help you learn about solar panel incentives and compare competitive bids from vetted installers. If you'd rather lease panels, Palmetto's LightReach program can help you go solar for no money down while lowering your utility rate by up to 20%.

Plus, even though federal tax credits for direct purchases of solar panels have lapsed, leasing programs like LightReach can still access those incentives — and pass those savings along to customers via lower rates.

To help save even more on utility costs, you can pair solar panels with other electric appliances, like heat pumps. TCD's HVAC Explorer has all the tools you need to find the right heating and cooling system for your home and cut your energy costs by up to half.

Lastly, to unlock some extra cash for home upgrades — to the tune of up to $5,000 — you can download the free Palmetto Home app, which rewards simple actions you take in your everyday life.

