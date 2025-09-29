Homeowner shares video of battle with aggressive plant that has taken over their backyard: 'One day I will be free'

Oregon-based TikToker Bumblingbaggins (@bumblingbaggins) posted a video showing the extensive spread of an invasive plant in their yard and the subsequent removal they did in preparation for planting a garden.

"One day I will be free of this morning glory madness," they lamented.

The dramatic music and narration about good prevailing over evil added to the feeling that the original poster had accomplished a great feat.

Considering how challenging invasive species can be to remove once established, this sentiment was appropriate.

Morning Glory can be incredibly invasive, some species more than others.

Invasive plants are species that are introduced to an environment where they do not naturally grow. This typically happens through human activity. Invasive plants can cause harm to the ecosystem because they outcompete native plants for resources such as water, sunlight, and nutrients. They often grow and reproduce faster than native plants, and they typically lack natural predators. All of these factors, combined, allow them to take over an area.

Morning Glory is an ivy-like plant that is considered invasive in North America because several varieties — not all — spread aggressively. Their dense structure can make it difficult for native species to thrive.

Once invasive species become established, they are difficult to get rid of, as shown in the OP's video.

A great way to create a beautiful, low-maintenance garden free of invasive species is to rewild your yard by planting native species and allowing them to grow naturally and planting a natural lawn.

Planting native species saves homeowners time and money. Native plants are naturally adapted to the conditions of their environments, so they can thrive without much intervention. They require less water, so gardeners can save on their water bills, and they require less fertilization and maintenance, so additional savings come from not having to purchase fertilizers and expensive tools.

Native gardens also support the local ecosystem, creating an environment where pollinators can thrive. This, in turn, benefits the food supply that humans rely upon. Native plants and pollinators have mutualistic relationships, with the plants providing food and shelter to pollinators, and the pollinators helping the plants to reproduce and thrive.

Commenters on the TikTok video shared the OP's frustration.

"I planted this cuz I thought it was the native variety but I was wrong," shared one.

Another commenter said, "I pull it out every year and it comes back."

One TikToker simply said, "Burn it."

