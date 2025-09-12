Woman reveals incredibly simple hack to remove sticky labels from jars: 'Why are we just learning that?'

A clever TikTok tip has just changed the game in how easy it is to get the gooey residue off of glass jars, so that you can reuse every jar to your heart's content.

"Why are we just learning that you can make a DIY Goo Gone to get rid of sticky labels on jars?" wrote Zero Waste Store (@zerowastestore) in the caption.

In removing the residue from your glass jars, it opens up a wealth of ways to save money and reuse that may have been hindered before.

#sustainableliving #ecofriendly #upcycling ♬ original sound - Starry @zerowastestore Why are we just learning that you can make a DIY Goo Gone to get rid of sticky labels on jars? 🤯 First soak the jar in hot water, then mix equal parts baking soda and oil. Leave the mixture on for 10 minutes, then rub off the rest of the label! #zerowaste

The scoop

To start, just soak the jar in hot water and then mix equal parts of baking soda. Mix the mixture, then spread it evenly over the residue in the jar and leave it there for 10 minutes. Rub off the label with a paper towel, and the glass is as good as new.

This creator fashioned her glass jar into a reusable, on-the-go glass for iced coffee. However, there are literally thousands of creative ways to reuse these glass jars, many of which will ensure there's no need to buy new vessels.

How it's helping

This free alternative to purchasing an entire bottle of Goo Gone is easy to source — as you probably already have the ingredients in your house — and even better, it's far more affordable than buying the cleaning product.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

As a bonus, you won't have any plastic waste leftover once you finish cleaning your jar.

Just opting to use your own glass for your coffee every morning can save you $0.10 to $0.25 on your order, saving you nearly $100 annually. That's about a week's worth of groceries.

Moreover, every reusable jar keeps a disposable cup out of the landfills. If everyone in the United States switched to a reusable jar for their coffee, it would eliminate billions of coffee cups from landfills. That would mean less air, water, and soil pollution that seeps into the food supply, and all-around a healthier, sustainable environment.

The benefits go beyond reducing waste from a landfill. With reusable cups becoming more prominent, it means the demand for disposable cups is reduced, lowering production pollution.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were thrilled to finally find a hack to make their glass jars good as new.

"Ah, this is so useful, I save all my jars," wrote one.

Another gave yet another idea for reusing the jars. "Olive jars make the best trinket jars, just saying y'all!" they wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.