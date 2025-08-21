  • Home Home

Gardener warned after sharing photo of strange landscaping sighting: 'Should I leave it?'

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: Reddit

A puzzled Redditor turned to the "r/arborists" community after spotting something unusual: a plastic strip embedded in the trunk of a young oak tree that was planted about eight months earlier. 

The strip appeared "drilled into" the trunk with remnants still wedged inside. They asked, "Should I leave it or try to remove the rest?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit community responded reassuringly, with one commenter recognizing the strip as "just like the plastic used to tape stakes to young trees in a nursery," explaining that it likely wasn't removed in time and became engulfed as the tree matured.

"I'm more concerned about the lack of root flare," another commenter said

Other folks chimed in, advising to expose the root flare; otherwise, the tree could rot.

Root flare is the part of the tree where the trunk widens at the base before transitioning into the roots, and it should always be visible above ground. Burying it under soil or mulch can trap moisture against the bark, potentially causing rot, and even cause roots to grow in a way that strangles the tree over time.

One person suggested making the mulch surrounding the tree into a "donut" rather than a "volcano." Mulch volcanoes might look nice but can actually be detrimental to tree health. Between trapping moisture and hiding root flare, mulch volcanoes can weaken or even kill a tree, turning good-intentioned yard work into an expensive tree removal.

Mulch should instead be spread in a broad, even layer, keeping it a few inches away from the trunk to let the base breathe.

Ultimately, the community's consensus and advice were clear: Remove as much of the plastic strip as they can safely access, don't stress over embedded bits, and address soil or mulch buildup to protect that vital root flare.

With a little TLC, this oak will keep standing tall for years to come.

