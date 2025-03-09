New homeowner perplexed after discovering landscaping mistake left by previous owners: '[It's] doing almost nothing'

"Who knows what [it] does to your soil as it disintegrates!"

While leaving things the way you find them is occasionally the way to go, sometimes it's plainly not.

When you're dealing with landscape fabric, it's probably best to remove it ASAP. That was the case for a self-described "newbie" gardener who asked the r/gardening subreddit for advice.

The Redditor said the previous owners "had a very pretty landscaped yard" that got regular maintenance. They wanted to add peonies and lilies but were hesitant after seeing some less-than-welcoming elements like landscape fabric and rocks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They asked for help, admitting the previous owners' beds "do look nice" while sharing a photo. Accordingly, they didn't want to "mess them up" with their flowers.

They asked in conclusion: "Do I remove the rock and fabric in those areas and try to plant around? Or do I pile on extra soil and compost and try to go on top?"

The community suggested they do a prompt overhaul.

"In your case the fabric is doing almost nothing," a commenter claimed. "Yes, remove rocks and fabric and plant what you want."

There is indeed ample evidence that landscape fabric is only temporarily effective against weeds. Over time, nature finds a way, as the cliche goes. Meanwhile, the fabrics are frequently made of plastic and can shed small pieces. That can be a nightmare to clean up.

For that reason, alternatives like cardboard and newspapers have been put forth as better remedies. Rocks have their own drawbacks for growing trees or flowers like the OP wanted but could be suited for xeriscaping.

Given the OP's avowed true love, flowers, there are a lot of native plants to take into consideration. These plants could provide a great win-win for them. They can cut down on water usage and yard work, given that they are well-suited for the climate, while creating a stunning lawn and benefiting pollinators.

Another factor the community called attention to was that the meticulous yard was no coincidence. A user asserted the company coming to regularly weed was behind the nice-looking beds. Additionally, they were wary of the fabrics.

"Fabric starts to break down in a couple of years leaving your [yard] with fragments of a petrochemical product," they declared. "Who knows what a product made from oil does to your soil as it disintegrates!"

They offered very specific advice for tulips and peonies, but their directive was clear in ridding the yard of the landscape fabrics.

