New homeowner perplexed by landscaping tactic used by previous owner: 'Is it recommended to be removed?'

When presented with a steep hill, homeowners and landscapers will often take the easy way out. In fear of erosion caused primarily by rainwater, they will sometimes place a tarp over the area to keep topsoil in place.

This solution, however, is only temporary. It is a waste of plastic and a waste of valuable gardening space. When one Reddit user moved into a pre-owned house, they found the previous owner had laid a tarp over a hill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit user asked for advice on the r/landscaping subreddit. "Previous homeowner laid tarp in incline area of backyard," they said. "Is it recommended to be removed?"

Plastic tarps placed over a hill can be ineffective, as they can prevent water from soaking into the soil. By implementing a short-term quick fix, landscapers and gardeners waste their money without permanently solving their problems.

The tarp the Reddit user located on the hilly area is currently a dry and barren plot of dirt, as seen in the photo attached to the post. This hill, however, has the potential to be a lush, green, erosion-free space.

Several environmentally and economically friendly solutions for soil erosion on slanted land are available. In parks, native plants are often used to prevent soil erosion. Native plants' root systems help to stabilize soil and prevent water runoff while also attracting pollinators which help protect our food supply.

Not only are they the perfect solution for erosion, but incorporating native plants into a garden space can save a person up to $225 a year on water bills. Drought-tolerant native plant species can save a consumer even more.

Xeriscaping is a landscaping method where drought-tolerant plants are used to lower water bills and usage. This method does not only save money, but it also saves homeowners time. Plants like buffalo grass and clover are just some of the easily accessible and pocket-conscious native grasses consumers can grow.

On the Reddit post, one comment advised, "Look up plants native to your area they help with 'bank stabilization' and in a year to two you'll never think about this spot again, you won't have to water, and the native ecosystem will thank you."

Another Redditor with water conservation in mind commented, "There are so many amazing native shrubs/plants that will have deeper roots to stabilize your hillside in the long run, and conserve water ultimately."

