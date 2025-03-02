Gardener shares stunning photos of their 'cottage garden vibes': 'This is the goal'

"I think this is just lovely!"

What would you do with a 6,000-square-foot front lawn? This gardener transformed their yard into a beautiful oasis full of wildflowers and other colorful native plants.

"Anyone else like cottage garden vibes?" they said.

Only recently getting into gardening a few years ago, the gardener hopes to fill in the entire plot with Pacific Northwest native wildflowers over the next couple of years.

The r/Gardening subreddit was loving it. "I think this is just lovely!" one commenter said. "Especially with how you added the twinkling lights. … It almost gives me a little bit of an English garden vibe."

Another commenter said: "This is the goal!"

A gorgeous native garden like this one also had a number of great benefits, including reduced maintenance costs and supporting local ecosystems. Being that they are well-suited to local soil and environmental conditions, they don't require nearly as much water, fertilizer, and upkeep.

The homeowner said their priority is pollinators as they increase the "habitat value" of their property.

"Gonna be a fantastic bee garden," another Redditor noted.

Common pollinators in the Pacific Northwest include several species of bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and several other insects. The U.S. Department of Agriculture shared a document on attracting pollinators to your garden.

"Pollinators have evolved with native plants, which are best adapted to the local growing season, climate, and soils," the pamphlet states. "Non-native plants may not provide pollinators with enough nectar or pollen, or may be inedible to butterfly or moth caterpillars."

It's estimated that 88% of flowering plants and 35% of crops require pollinators to reproduce, making bees, butterflies, and other critters vital for biodiversity as well as human food supply. Native plants therein support agriculture and biodiversity by providing food and habitats for pollinators.

If you're looking to help the environment and bring some cottage vibes to your garden, it might be time to rewild your yard.

