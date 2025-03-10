Satisfying video of bizarre weed removal method draws attention online: 'Can you send this to my neighbor's yard next?'

This highly invasive weed has workers bringing out the big guns.

If it works, it works. On X, formerly known as Twitter, user Interesting As F*** (@interesting_aIl) shared a video of a dramatic but effective method for removing kudzu.

Spaghetti technique used to remove invasive Kudzu with hydraulic claw pic.twitter.com/sOGLWJcatB — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) January 1, 2025

"Spaghetti technique used to remove invasive Kudzu with hydraulic claw," they wrote.

A hydraulic claw may seem like overkill for weeds, but kudzu is notoriously difficult to remove.

Kudzu is a climbing vine native to East Asia but was introduced to North America in the late 1800s. In the United States, kudzu is considered highly invasive, as the non-native plant out-competes for resources, spreads quickly, and is extremely difficult to kill. Since its arrival, the weed has earned the name "the vine that ate the south."

Using just the hydraulic claw might not work entirely — it's definitely effective at removing the runners, or vines, of the kudzu, but the weed has a deep root system that will regrow the runners.

Homeowners have tried just about everything to remove kudzu, from suffocating the soil to pressure washing the roots. The quicker you remove it, the better — once the weed is established, it'll be much more overwhelming of a process.

Kudzu isn't the only invasive plant spreading across the states. Homeowners frequently face off against Japanese knotweed, English ivy, and other non-native plants.

While invasive plants are damaging to the local environment and a major headache for homeowners, native plants are the exact opposite. Native plants save money, and they're low-maintenance, so you'll spend less time mowing, weeding, and watering. Native plants will also boost biodiversity in your yard or garden, supporting essential pollinators that help protect our food supply.

If you're thinking about rewilding your lawn, use the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder to know what's native and what's not in your area.

Commenters found the removal very satisfying.

"Can you send this to my neighbours yard next?" one user jokingly asked.

"Great chopped compost from that Kudzu after," another commenter suggested.

A third called it "so satisfying! Now do one for bamboo!!!"

