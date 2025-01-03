Woman shares simple method to get the most out of empty pasta sauce jars: 'This is best'

Reusing empty jars is an excellent way to get crafty and save money on new containers as you keep them out of landfills.

However, removing the labels and their sticky glue from old jars can be frustrating. One TikTok influencer demonstrated the best and easiest nontoxic way to get jars clean and ready for reuse.

The scoop

In a viral video, Nicole K. Modic (@kalejunkie) shared her hack to get stubborn labels off jars.

Nicole added her jars, one cup of white vinegar, and a few squeezes of dish soap to a large pot before covering everything in water. She boiled the concoction on the stove, turned the heat off, and waited 20 minutes. At this point, the labels slide right off. She suggested brushing off any remaining glue with the soapy vinegar water.

"This is the ONLY method you need to remove labels from jars so you can reuse them," Nicole wrote in the caption. "There are other methods, but this is BEST. And EASIEST."

Though Nicole said this method works for 99% of jars, she has another hack for jars with nasty glue residue.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

She showed viewers how to rub a paste made with avocado oil and baking soda over jars and then waited 20 minutes. She scrubbed the jar and rinsed it with cold water, and the stubborn glue came right off.

How it's helping

Nicole's hack is helpful because it cleans empty jars and makes them easier to use for other purposes around the house.

Many people use old jars to store homemade ice cream, bulk items from waste-free stores, and craft supplies. Jars can also be repurposed for party favors, growing plants, and creating DIY candles. Meanwhile, mismatched jar lids left behind can often be used to seal Mason jars for various purposes.

🗣️ What single change would make the biggest dent in your personal food waste?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

When you reuse single-use food containers, you avoid wasting money on unnecessary storage and reduce your household's landfill waste.

Whenever it's not practical to avoid single-use food containers, giving them a second life is the next best option. When you're done with reused jars for good, know your recycling options so you can keep as many items out of the trash as possible.

What people are saying

Nicole's TikTok followers loved her easy, chemical-free jar label hack and planned to try it for themselves.

"Thanks for this!" one user wrote in the comments. "I always scrape, and it's bad."

Another TikToker shared, "Timely for me today!"

"I love this," someone else said. "I have officially become my mother."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.