Woman reveals hack to easily remove pesky jar labels: 'It really helped'

"I had tried alcohol, soaking in water, Dawn, everything with no luck."

Reusing glass jars is a simple idea in theory, but when labels are removed from the container, what remains is a troublesome, sticky residue.

Products such as Goo Gone can be used to correct this nuisance, but they do not always suffice, and these chemical products can be toxic.

Amazingly, sustainable online market ZeroWasteStore (@zerowastestore) shared a natural recipe for residue removal on TikTok.

The scoop

"Try this hack to remove sticker glue from glass jars," the creator said.

With only a paste made of baking soda and olive oil, the creator removed the adhesive from a glass jar.

To employ this hack, simply make the paste in a bowl, apply it to the jar, and rub it in with a dry rag.

You will be left with a clean, glittering container to reuse in whatever way desired.

How it's helping

Baking soda is a viable natural cleaning agent with a high pH, which means the common kitchen powder naturally removes dirt and grime from surfaces while also eliminating odors, according to the BBC.

Other chemical-free natural cleaning agents are white vinegar, lemon juice, and castile soap.

These cleaners are healthier for consumers to use inside their homes, as name-brand cleaners can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Additionally, per Carlson Building Maintenance, chemical cleaning products present environmental concerns, as they can pollute the air and contaminate water.

Because not all cleaning products labeled "natural" are truly natural, many eco-conscious consumers are using homemade cleaning products, which helps the environment and saves them money while also reducing plastic use in the home.

Replacing just half of your cleaning products with natural, homemade cleaners can save you up to $90 annually.

One user shared a recipe for an all-purpose cleaner made of baking soda, castile soap, and water. Another said they soaked lemon peels in vinegar to make a natural cleaner.

What everyone's saying

Commenters got to work on their own sticky jars and asserted that the hack does, in fact, work.

"Thanks for the tip. It really helped!" one said.

Another, who had been trying different methods of removal without progress, wrote: "That worked! I had tried alcohol, soaking in water, Dawn, everything with no luck. Thank you!"

