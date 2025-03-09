Expert cleaner shares fool-proof method to remove stubborn red wine stains from carpeting: 'I'm amazed'

Bookmark this one for your next party.

There's nothing like the dread of spilling red wine on your belongings. But instead of living in fear when opening that next bottle or hosting a get-together, remember this carpet-saving hack for disappearing stains.

The scoop

YouTuber Zachary Pozniak (@jeevesny) is a professional dry cleaner who shares how to remove a dried wine stain using basic items you probably already have in your cupboard.

"I'm going to show you how to get red wine out of a carpet," Zachary starts, "but I'm also going to let it sit overnight to make it a little harder for myself."

You will need white vinegar, water, a hot iron, and several absorbent rags, such as microfiber towels or recycled fabrics. The mix of three parts water to one part vinegar binds with the red wine, and the heat from the iron draws everything out of the carpet and into the towel.

After repeating this process a few times, Zachary shows that the stain is almost completely gone. The final flourish is to pour some hydrogen peroxide on the carpet and leave it to dry. This neutralizes any leftover color and leaves the carpet looking brand new.

How it's helping

A big stain can feel like the sad end of any carpet's life. However, rather than throw it away, you can save money and your beloved piece by using this trick. This tip will also prevent your item from ending up in a landfill.

Nontoxic cleaners don't have to be expensive, as natural products can replace those filled with chemicals. Vinegar is an inexpensive, safe alternative to stain removers that can contain harmful ingredients including bleach, formaldehyde, and ammonia. With this trick, you won't have to worry about your kids or pets getting into something dangerous.

Try this tip on couches and tablecloths too, or check out our expansive library of natural cleaning tips and tricks.

What everyone's saying

This is a game-changer for wine lovers. This trick reminds folks that applying heat isn't always bad when it comes to stains.

"I would have never dared to use an iron like that. I'm amazed and so impressed!" one user commented.

"Wow thanks for the tip!!" another added.

Some admired Zachary's confidence in the trick, with one person joking, "I am also not brave enough to test this."

