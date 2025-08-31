Proud off-gridder shares photos of 'man cave' with hidden entrance: 'This is so cool'

A talented craftsman showed off his "man cave" workshop on a "remote island" of the San Juan Islands northwest of Seattle.

"A hidden entrance is between the cliff and the old growth fir tree, and the main entrance is below the big madrone tree," he shared in the Reddit post. "I'm so glad to finally have a place to store my tools and work with a roof over my head!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Constructed from driftwood and rocks, with wooden joists and a polycarbonate roof, the workshop is a woodsy utopia for someone who loves to build and create. The workshop is part of the OP's larger off-grid cabin project, which he's been recording on the subreddit r/OffGrid.

So far, the cabin has a gravity-fed water system, beautiful stone stairs that seem to blend seamlessly with their surroundings, a gorgeous outdoor shower with a privacy screen, and other charming sylvan touches.

The OP, who's also into foraging edible mushrooms and snorkeling in the waters near the cabin, is really creating an off-grid escape, even so close to a bustling city like Seattle.

Living off-grid might not be for everyone, but even doing so part-time can save money on utilities like water and electricity — especially if an off-gridder installs solar panels using EnergySage, which vets local installers and can help homeowners save up to $10,000.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's more, living off-grid means someone is not reliant on the power grid, thus taking less of a toll and avoiding the risk of power loss, all leading to a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

Fellow off-gridders and others loved the look at the new workshop.

"I love the look, it's rustic in a nice way, but also functional. Don't gotta worry about keeping it clean. And it's creative!" one person wrote.

Another shared his plans to make a similar move, saying, "Very nice! My wife and I are planning to move to one of the outer San Juans full time in a few years and I can't wait to build myself a shop."

Another kept it simple with a quick compliment: "This is so cool. The best workshop I have ever seen."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.