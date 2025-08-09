Off-grid family reveals the high-tech system that has secured their energy independence for decades: 'We may never need to run a generator again'

An off-grid family in Tennessee may have just secured their energy independence for decades. A Reddit user shared pics of the high-tech solar and battery storage system to the r/solar subreddit, including the self-installation process, and the finished product.

Anyone looking to replicate what they see in the post, or just thinking of installing solar panels, might want to check out the free tools provided by EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post is titled: "Just flipped the switch on our new 31 panel home system with my dad." The original poster explains that his dad has been a solar enthusiast for decades and built the family's off-grid home in the late '90s.

"We finished putting on a new roof to our garage and adding 31 new, much more efficient panels and a new battery system," the OP wrote. "This new system has doubled our energy output, and the new batteries should store enough that we may never need to run a generator again!"

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The caption goes on to say that when they flipped the switch, they were getting between 11 and 13 kilowatts of power. While the post implies that the family has been off-grid for some time, this new installation of solar panels with battery storage could solidify their independence from the grid.

The newly installed system will not only save them a lot of money, but it will also ease pressure on the grid and reduce the planet-overheating pollution caused by the dirty energy used to power it.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on energy bills. EnergySage not only offers tools that can save homeowners up to $10,000 on installation, but it also offers a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar system and possible incentives on a state-by-state level.

Anyone looking to go solar should act sooner rather than later. Due to the passage of a recent bill, the federal solar tax credit won't be around much longer. Only solar projects that are completed by the end of the year will be eligible for the savings.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Readers were impressed with the finished project.

"Congratulations!" one person commented. "And great choice on the metal roof. It makes SO MUCH sense to put solar panels on a metal roof, which will last a lifetime."

Another said: "That's an awesome project!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.