Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless amounts of popular flower: 'I never knew it was so easy'

If you've wanted to fulfill your dream of growing an endless army of sunflowers to conquer the world, this TikTok gardener has just the hack for all of your world domination needs.

However, even if you don't seek power, this hack is still cool and helpful to know, especially if you want to avoid having to buy seeds over and over, so let's go over it.

The scoop

TikToker Meredith (@babiesofsteele) shared a short video showcasing a hedge of sunflowers she grew from seeds she had saved from the previous year to show how easy it is to regrow sunflowers without having to buy new seeds.

The process is as simple as cutting the flower heads off once the petals have fallen, making sure to let them dry up indoors to avoid having critters and animals like deer munch on them.

You extract the seeds by rubbing off the pollen once the flower heads have completely dried out, then cut the flower head in half to more easily rub the seeds out by hand into some kind of container.

You then once again leave the seeds out to dry (indoors) for about a week, before putting them in storage ready for planting in the winter. She recommends placing them in a cardboard manila envelope before placing them in Tupperware with a DampRid bag.

How it's helping

This hack is useful both as a method for avoiding having to buy expensive plants or seeds from the store by growing them on your own, but it also allows you to sustainably reuse and regrow sunflowers with a method that is both easy and reliable.

Finding methods of growing your own plants or food for your garden without having to rely on harmful chemicals to expedite the process artificially or help "control weeds" will result in a better and healthier final product for your harvest.

Bringing the sunflowers indoors is another way of avoiding having pests or other critters messing with your plants without having to use chemicals as well. It can also be rewarding or personally fulfilling for some.

What everyone's saying

Everyone in the comments of the video found the hack to be both sustainable and easy, praising the tips and information provided, particularly on how to avoid having critters munch on them.

"Thank you! I never knew it was so easy," one user wrote.

"I teach preschool and this is one of my favorite fall activities! The kids love doing this," wrote another.

"I love harvesting all the seeds from different flowers for next year, it's so fun and I haven't bought any seeds in years," one user also mentioned, highlighting how easy it is to save money with this and similar hacks.

Many users also mentioned that you can save the seeds to munch on them yourself instead of critters, as roasting the seeds makes them into a good snack. You can even grill up the sunflower head, which is perfectly safe to eat.

