Mechanic shares money-saving hack for increasing life of kitchen appliance with simple adjustment: 'This is a great idea'

"Most common is the dreaded dust bunny because they reproduce and grow quickly!"

A mechanic is offering an inexplicably simple hack online that reduces energy bills and increases the efficiency of refrigerators.

Most refrigerators feature vents on the back of the appliance that are meant to help cool the interior and keep it at a set temperature. However, this expert claims that most consumers aren't using them properly and are incurring extra costs for themselves and the environment.

The scoop

Luckily, tsbrownie (@tsbrownie) is here to help with a short tutorial on YouTube.

The fix is remarkably easy, and it requires nothing more than a piece of pipe equal in diameter to the distance from the back of the fridge to the wall that's specified by the refrigerator manufacturer. According to the creator of the video, that distance will generally be 3 inches or 7-10 centimeters.

In a bind, objects of similar width will likely have a similar impact.

To start saving on energy costs, simply pull the refrigerator out from the wall, place the piece of pipe in between the wall and refrigerator, and push the refrigerator back in so that it is resting against the side of the pipe.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Now, with the vents uncovered, the refrigerator can more easily cool the interior and run more efficiently.

As written in the video's caption: "Keeping your fridge away from the wall to allow proper air flow behind it is very important 1) for proper inside cooling, 2) to save electricity and 3) to prevent overheating / lengthen fridge life."

The expert in the video uses what looks to be a piece of plastic pipe to do the job and points out that it is important to make sure no part of the pipe covers the vents.

How it's helping

First and foremost, this hack saves consumers money. While the cost of running a refrigerator varies based on a litany of factors, according to Perch Energy it costs American consumers up to $9 a month. This contributes to a larger energy bill, which may feel like it's growing all the time.

This move allows people to save money around the edges, but there are more direct ways to reduce energy costs. Switching your home to run on solar panels is a proven way to save money in the long run.

While most of the major effects of climate change are caused by large corporations, that doesn't mean individual consumers don't have a certain amount of agency when it comes to carbon footprint.

According to Clasp, home appliances such as air conditioners, ovens, and heaters are responsible for up to 39% of energy-related carbon dioxide pollution. Improving appliance efficiency is a great way to reduce planet-warming pollution that we generate in the background every day.

What everyone's saying

One commenter on the post was happy to start saving with such a small intervention.

"This is a great idea," they wrote, "thank you."

Another raised concerns about the pipe becoming a hideout for rats, but the original poster had a lighthearted answer.

"Most common is the dreaded dust bunny because they reproduce and grow quickly!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.