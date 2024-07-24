Home energy expert shares cost-saving hack to improve major appliance's efficiency: 'Great idea'

An insightful influencer has shared a helpful tip to improve the performance of a pivotal appliance and cut homeowners' utility costs. Draining your hot water heater once a year, a process that costs no money and takes little additional time, can accomplish these ends.

Kyshawn (@weeklyhomecheck) takes viewers through the process on Instagram.

The scoop

Draining removes mineral and sediment buildup from the bottom of a water heater. It only requires the use of a hose and screwdriver in addition to things that are already attached to your appliances.

The first step is to turn off your hot water heater. If you have an electric heater, Kyshawn recommends turning it off at the circuit breaker. If your water heater runs on gas, turn it to the pilot setting on the tank.

After that, turn off the cold water that is running into the tank before you connect a hose to the drain valve near the base of the tank. Run the other end of the hose to a drain or outside the home.

Start a flow of water into the tank by turning on any hot water faucet to which it is connected. Then, use a screwdriver to turn the drain valve vertical. "This allows the water to flow out and into the hose," Kyshawn says, adding that the tank can take up to 30 minutes to drain.

Once the tank is drained, it is time to flush the sediment. Simply return to the valve that was used to turn off the cold water, and turn it on again for 20 seconds before closing it off. "Repeat this step about two to three times," he says.

You can then turn the drain valve horizontal before unscrewing the hose from the tank.

Finally, turn on a hot water faucet in the home and turn the cold water line back on. Once the faucet has a steady stream of water, your water heater will have returned to a normal working state.

Just turn the heater back on, and enjoy increased efficiency.

In the caption, Kyshawn reminds viewers: "Remember to replace the anode rod every 3-5 years and have a professional come inspect if the unit hasn't been drained in over 3 years."

How it's helping

Hot water heaters notably account for about one-fifth of a home's energy usage, and sediment buildup can affect performance and be costly if not addressed. By increasing efficiency through this yearly process, homeowners can save significant money. Kyshawn offers an opportunity for homeowners to cut down their costs and — especially if they have a gas water heater — climate-warming emissions.

If your water heater is in need of an upgrade, you could also consider switching to a tankless or heat pump water heater, the latter of which could save you up to $550 per year.

Otherwise, there are countless hacks like this that can help curb your regular energy usage.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to learn about this new method, and they are bringing some tricks of their own.

One user writes about how they use vinegar to clean their tank in order to "break up the sludge, salts, and Calcium buildups."

"Great idea to turn [the] breaker off when you're on holiday, saves $$$," wrote another.

Finally, someone captured the mood of the comments with a quip, "Honey, wake up," they wrote. "Kyshawn has another video that makes me realize I have no idea how to adult."

