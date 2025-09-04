Technician reveals easy hack to extend lifespan of your refrigerator: 'It's something you must do'

"Our refrigerator is 22 years old and going strong."

Honesty is the best policy, and the technician, Appliance Shark (@applianceshark), gets the worst part out of the way first: "The appliances that are made today, they suck."

But all is not lost. Even a shorter-lived refrigerator's life cycle can be extended. "I clean these coils regularly," the OP continues, pointing out the best method for extending a refrigerator's longevity.

The scoop

"This hack is not even a hack at all. It's something you must do to get the most life out of your refrigerator," the OP goes on, showing the viewer how to access the condenser coils by pulling the fridge away from the wall.

With the back panel removed, the video reveals the location of the condenser coils and how to clean them thoroughly by vacuuming out the coils and using compressed air or a condenser spray to clean the remaining debris, a task that everyone should perform at least once a year.

How it's helping

It's all about longevity because refrigerators are not cheap, nor are they always responsibly disposed of when their inevitable life cycle draws to a close.

Regularly cleaning the condenser coils maintains the appropriate operating temperatures and pressures while avoiding overheating and additional strain on the components.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Even moderately dirty condenser coils reduce cooling and proper airflow, shortening the fridge's lifespan as it has to work harder to cool the interior.

Besides, it's not just about the fridge sitting in the kitchen. It's also about the increased manufacturing pollution and resource depletion chasing demand. If you're maximizing your fridge by keeping it clean, it will collectively reduce demand and e-waste.

E-waste landfills, where refrigerators are concerned, expose the underlying soil and the water table to contamination from leaking refrigerants.

Preserving your fridge for as long as possible may not sound like much in the grand scheme of things, but studies (via the Pinnacle List and Earth 911) show that repairing appliances rather than replacing them can reduce annual environmental impacts by up to 30%.

That's a significant reduction, and premature replacement contributes to the opposite. Eventually, no matter how clean and well-maintained the fridge is, it will have to be replaced.

Fortunately, recycling home appliances, even large ones, is a viable alternative to them ending up in a landfill, not to mention the money it saves in both the short and long term.

What everyone's saying

Cleaning the condenser coils is a preventative maintenance option that works, and response comments bolster the OP's claim: "21 years on my Frigidaire.. I clean these coils regularly."

"Our refrigerator is 22 years old and going strong. I do this twice a year, but my coils are underneath, so a real pain in the a**," another response post claimed, acknowledging that it isn't always easy to do the right thing, but the final result speaks for itself.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.