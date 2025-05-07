Pioneering brand unveils next-gen battery tech that could save your home appliances in a power pinch: 'Far surpassing the industry standard'

Given the uptick in extreme weather events in recent years, increasing the possibility of power outages, having a backup power option is essential.

According to CleanTechnica, clean energy company Bluetti recently unveiled a solution for anyone dealing with a power outage or someone on an outdoor adventure who wants portable electricity.

The Elite 200 V2 All-powerful Portable Power Station offers enough power to keep necessary appliances running and the lights on during an outage. It has a 2,600-watt output and a battery with an incredible lifespan of roughly 17 years.

"With the Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station, Bluetti takes another significant step forward by offering an impressive 6,000+ cycle life," CleanTechnica wrote, "translating to around 17 years of daily use, far surpassing the industry standard."

The Elite 200 V2 can be charged via electric hookup or through solar charging, which would come in handy in the event of an outage or when in nature. Using both options, it can charge to 80% in just 50 minutes.

Besides the clean energy aspect of the Elite 200 V2 coming with solar power capabilities, the components within the power station are environmentally friendly as well.

It's made with a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, which comprises of materials that are plentiful, so the mining process is less energy intensive, and the materials are non-toxic, so these batteries are more easily recycled.

A lot of batteries used in electronics are composed of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The mining of nickel and cobalt is more energy-intensive, and all three materials are toxic, making them harder to recycle.

Less energy-intensive mining of the components helps to fight the carbon pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet and extreme weather, which are factors that make something like the Elite 200 V2 a necessity for homeowners in the first place.

On top of that, the fact that it lasts as long as it does eliminates a lot of e-waste that could be created by products with shorter life spans.

