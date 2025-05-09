Shopper shares stunning photos after fixing up item found at thrift store: 'Can't believe anyone ever thought it was a good idea to paint that'

A lucky shopper on r/ThriftStoreHauls showed off the cute end table they snagged for $65.

The original poster called the furniture a "dream," saying, "[I] forced myself to learn how to refinish it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their hard work paid off. After doing away with a layer of paint, the OP was left with a smooth, wooden end table that tied their living room together.

Commenters were stunned by the transformation. "Feral for the dovetails," one user said. "Can't believe anyone ever thought it was a good idea to paint that."

The OP's story proves that even the most worn-down thrift store finds can be diamonds in the rough. They said $65 was "the absolute cheapest [they've] seen acclaim in [their] area without it getting immediately scooped up by flippers." For a cheap price like that, it's definitely worth it.

For those not in the know, "acclaim" likely refers to Lane Furniture's Acclaim line. A similar Acclaim end table is listed for $325 on the company's website. So $65 isn't just cheap in the OP's area; it's a steal no matter how you slice it.

Savvy shoppers know that thrift stores are where it's at. Nowhere else can you find designer bags for $5 or high-quality vintage wool coats for $25.

Even if you need to upcycle the item like the OP, the work is worth it. Not only is it cheaper than buying at the original price, but shopping secondhand is also better for the environment.

The New York Times reported that Americans clog landfills with millions of tons of furniture annually, which will only get worse as people continue to buy from "fast furniture" companies such as Wayfair (whose furniture is built to last a measly few years).

Opting for secondhand furniture prevents more waste from building up in landfills. Plus, it's usually much more durable than mass-produced fast furniture. You really can't go wrong.

"Great job!" one commenter exclaimed. "Isn't it worth it?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.