  • Home Home

Shopper shares stunning photos after fixing up item found at thrift store: 'Can't believe anyone ever thought it was a good idea to paint that'

"Great job!"

by Sara Traynor
"Great job!"

Photo Credit: Getty Images

A lucky shopper on r/ThriftStoreHauls showed off the cute end table they snagged for $65. 

The original poster called the furniture a "dream," saying, "[I] forced myself to learn how to refinish it."

"Great job!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Great job!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Their hard work paid off. After doing away with a layer of paint, the OP was left with a smooth, wooden end table that tied their living room together.

Commenters were stunned by the transformation. "Feral for the dovetails," one user said. "Can't believe anyone ever thought it was a good idea to paint that."

The OP's story proves that even the most worn-down thrift store finds can be diamonds in the rough. They said $65 was "the absolute cheapest [they've] seen acclaim in [their] area without it getting immediately scooped up by flippers." For a cheap price like that, it's definitely worth it.

For those not in the know, "acclaim" likely refers to Lane Furniture's Acclaim line. A similar Acclaim end table is listed for $325 on the company's website. So $65 isn't just cheap in the OP's area; it's a steal no matter how you slice it.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Savvy shoppers know that thrift stores are where it's at. Nowhere else can you find designer bags for $5 or high-quality vintage wool coats for $25

Even if you need to upcycle the item like the OP, the work is worth it. Not only is it cheaper than buying at the original price, but shopping secondhand is also better for the environment. 

The New York Times reported that Americans clog landfills with millions of tons of furniture annually, which will only get worse as people continue to buy from "fast furniture" companies such as Wayfair (whose furniture is built to last a measly few years). 

Opting for secondhand furniture prevents more waste from building up in landfills. Plus, it's usually much more durable than mass-produced fast furniture. You really can't go wrong.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Great job!" one commenter exclaimed. "Isn't it worth it?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x