Homeowner demonstrates helpful trick to save money on your next energy bill: 'I decided to clean mine this past week'

When it comes down to cutting back on electricity bills, cleaning one's dryer is not usually the first — or even second or third — thing people think of to reduce household energy usage.

It's true, though: Cleaning and maintaining your home's dryer is surprisingly effective at reducing energy usage and costs. It also helps to improve your appliance's performance and reduces the risk of a home fire.

While cleaning the dryer sounds like a momentous task, it is quite simple and painless, as Kyshawn Lane (@weeklyhomecheck), a home maintenance expert, shows in a TikTok that walks viewers through every step.

The scoop

Before cleaning your dryer, Kyshawn says to disconnect it from the gas (or electricity) first.

To start, Kyshawn instructs viewers to locate the dryer's lint filter. He tells users to remove the lint filter and any built-up lint before soaking or vacuuming it to clean it. When the lint filter is removed, use a handheld vacuum or narrow vacuum hose attachment to suck up excess lint and dust in the lint trap area.

Next is cleaning out the dryer vent duct, the (usually) silverish hose that vents hot air, moisture, and lint to the outside of your home or dwelling. Kyshawn explains that there are a couple of ways to clean it.

One option is to vacuum it out, or, if you are able to detach the duct completely, you can use a leaf blower to force air through the duct to remove built-up lint. Another option is cleaning it out with a specialized dryer cleaning brush you can purchase online or at a hardware store.

If none of those sound like good options, Kyshawn says you can always get it professionally cleaned, too. Either way, he recommends cleaning out your dryer's vent duct at least once a year to keep your dryer running in tip-top shape.

How it's working

Simple appliance maintenance hacks like Kyshawn's are easy ways to reduce your household's energy usage, which is both better for your wallet and the environment.

Electric companies and appliance maintenance experts agree that cleaning your dryer's vent can make a huge difference on the amount of energy it uses. It is estimated a clogged or uncleaned dryer vent can increase appliance energy usage by up to 30%, according to On Time Home Services. Regular cleaning ensures your dryer will be working as efficiently as possible, and on average can save households $288 on energy bills every year, per Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op.

Regular maintenance on your dryer is also critical in reducing excess wear and tear. This can help to extend the life of your appliance, saving you money on premature costs to fix or replace your dryer, and keeping it out of a landfill.

Upgrading your dryer to a newer energy-efficient or smart appliance can also save you money and protect the environment by reducing the amount of energy used. Making the switch can save the average household $450 every year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The Environmental Protection Agency says that more efficient appliances use between 10% and 50% less energy and water than standard models.

While transitioning to a smart appliance and other money and energy-saving appliances can be intimidating, there are numerous groups that want to help you make the switch.

Arcadia, for example, is a new tech startup that helps homeowners switch to solar power with $0 in upfront costs. WattBuy is another company offering free, personalized services to help you save money using clean energy.

What people are saying

In the comments of Kyshawn's video, users praised his cleaning how-to, and shared personal anecdotes on mustering the resolve to follow through the task.

"I decided to clean mine this past week," wrote one user. "After 70 mins on the high settings, some loads just wouldn't dry all the way."

About Kyshawn's series of home maintenance videos, another person said, "I love these. Now I just need the energy."

