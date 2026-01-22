Homeowner sparks backlash after sharing photos of concerning landscaping project: 'That was an interesting choice'

Redditors were shocked by a homeowner's decision to remove dozens of trees on their property to install a monoculture lawn.

The post in the "r/lawncare" subreddit, wondered if the lawn would struggle to grow after the tree removal and included before-and-after pictures showing its progress.

While many Redditors questioned their decision to remove the trees, the original poster explained they "needed" a fenced-in yard for their son and planned to buy a second property with undisturbed woods around it.

They also noted that they were planting GCI TTT, a brand name for turf-type tall fescue grass often used for residential lawns and sports fields. The grass is meant to be drought-, heat-, and disease-resistant, thanks to its deep root system, per the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Leaving the trees would have been ideal, since they provide many benefits, such as shade, improved soil and air quality, and better physical and mental health, per The Nature Conservancy, but a native plant yard would have been an excellent option as well.

Native lawns require far less watering and maintenance than traditional lawns, saving time and money. They also don't need as many chemical interventions, such as fertilizers and herbicides, which makes for a healthier yard and ecosystem.

A full native lawn isn't the only way to save on costs and maintenance. Alternative ground covers like clover and buffalo grass are excellent options that mimic the functionality of native species lawns. There's also the practice of xeriscaping, which is designed to use less water in its overall design.

Redditors in the comments were not completely on board with the OP's decision.

"You went from very private to wide open… that was an interesting choice," one person wrote. The OP replied that the trees didn't add that much privacy, and while the commenter acknowledged that may have been the case, they encouraged them to replant a tree or two because "you might miss that shade in the summer!"

Another added, "I'll trade you my lawn for your magical private forest."

