Photos of 'tacky' McMansion for sale spark backlash online: 'Poorly executed waste of space'

How a home looks says as much about the prevailing trends, good and bad, as its homeowners. That's probably why in-vogue "McMansions" tend to spark debate, especially with so much space to make design choices.

A Redditor highlighted such a property in Illinois to the r/McMansionHell subreddit, and suggested the home had an identity crisis by titling the post "2001 meets 2018."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photos of the home's Zillow listing revealed a blend of design elements from different eras. On the outside, there's an odd mishmash of brick and wood, along with a prominent garage jutting at a sharp right angle. The inside was extremely light on colors, which users classified as "bland" and "lifeless."

One user offered an in-depth critique: "Too many gables in the front, disjointed mass in the back … the grey clashes with the griege clashes with the taupe and beige."

They also called out interior choices like too-high ceilings, mismatched windows, and an overly open concept.

"Overall, it's a tacky and poorly executed waste of space, but it's not screaming at you," they concluded.





Some other users took issue with the large space the house occupied, while a majority zeroed in on the exterior's wonkiness, and questionable design elements and color choices inside.

The house is definitely supersized like most McMansions, but at least, it could theoretically house a lot of humans with its five bedrooms. That sort of size can come with negative impacts for the planet, as it undoubtedly requires a lot of pollution to power, heat, and cool a 4,250-square-foot space.

Installing solar panels is one way to offset the pollution of any home and bring electricity costs all the way down to or near zero. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source that connects homeowners with trusted installers. Free tools from EnergySage can aid homeowners in saving up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Ultimately, the homebuilder's design choices were mostly criticized, with some homeowners taking a more charitable view.

"I hate it but I'm also intrigued," a conflicted viewer assessed.

"Other than needing a fresh coat of paint to give it more color inside, it's actually kinda nice, but the exterior is just bizarre," a much-upvoted user asserted.

"This aint that baddd," a Redditor claimed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.