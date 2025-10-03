Yard sale shopper stunned after finding sought-after item in pristine condition: 'I couldn't believe my eyes'

A Redditor shared a lucky find on a forum dedicated to thrifting. They found a Breville the Barista Express at a neighborhood yard sale for just $15.

"I see them all the time, but even the used ones are quite pricey," the original poster said. "I couldn't believe my eyes!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The espresso machine's retail price is almost $700, and the OP said they have always wanted one but never wanted to spend the money on it. The seller said it had never been used.

Thrifting and secondhand shopping are gaining in popularity due to the great deals that can be had, and the thrill of finding great treasures like this espresso machine keeps thrifters coming back for more.

As the OP did, proud thrifters often share their hauls on social media and become the envy of fellow thrifters.

Thrifting and purchasing previously used items at yard sales or on online forums is a great way to save money on everyday items or on specialty items that might not otherwise be affordable. Valuable and rare items can also be found at huge discounts.

In addition to saving money, thrifting also helps save the planet. When we purchase items secondhand, we give them a second life. This helps reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

Reducing waste in landfills is important to cut down on harmful pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet and can contaminate our soil and water. By purchasing a used item, we not only save money but also help the environment.

Purchasing secondhand items also reduces demand for new products. When fewer new products are being purchased, manufacturers produce less. This helps the environment by reducing both air pollution and solid waste created during the manufacturing process.

The OP was excited to share a photo of their once-in-a-lifetime yard sale find, and commenters shared in the celebration and expressed a bit of envy.

