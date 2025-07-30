Passerby thrilled after finding useful item for free on curb: 'This is neat'

Vintage computers have a way of evoking nostalgia in most of us. When one resident found an old desktop computer someone was giving away, they were eager to bring it home and boot it up.

What happened?

"Working Windows 98 desktop tower with original HDD found on the curb for free in my neighborhood! I'm keeping it!" the poster wrote in the r/windows98 subreddit.

Several photos show the desktop and tower, which appeared to be in great condition.

"This is neat," one person said.

"Thanks for saving that machine from the dump!" another wrote.

"That's a very 2000s case. Nice find," said someone else.

Why is e-waste concerning?

The poster did the right thing by rescuing the computer from their neighbor's yard, but sadly, most used electronics don't end up in people's homes. Instead, e-waste is often shipped to landfills or incinerated, releasing toxic gases and potentially leaching harmful chemicals into the soil and waterways. In some ways, e-waste is even more detrimental to the environment than plastic due to the presence of heavy metals that cause contamination.

Workers are exposed to these chemicals in informal recycling centers, which are often located in developing countries that lack adequate infrastructure. The World Health Organization reported that employees — often young women and children — may be exposed to around 1,000 chemicals, including lead, mercury, and dioxins, putting them at risk of developing health problems.

Additionally, when e-waste materials are not salvaged, it harms the economy due to the loss of valuable resources that could have been used to manufacture electric vehicles, computers, phones, and other products.

Sircel reports that globally, economic losses associated with e-waste amount to $57 billion per year "due to the disposal of valuable raw materials like iron, copper and gold that could otherwise be recovered through proper recycling."

Is Microsoft doing anything about this?

According to Microsoft, the company has worldwide end-of-life recycling for numerous products and packaging. It also offers a trade-in program, allowing customers to exchange used items, such as tablets, phones, and gaming consoles, for up to $500. Alternatively, if it turns out to be ineligible for cash back, Microsoft will recycle it for free.

What else is being done about e-waste?

The startup Trashie launched a new service to keep electronics out of landfills called the Tech Take Back Box. Much like its clothing recycling initiative, customers will get awesome perks like discounted movie tickets, clothing, shoes, and more. There are many ways to make money from your old electronics, so be sure to check your junk drawers and closets for potential easy cash.

