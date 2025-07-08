  • Home Home

Wife shares incredible before-and-after images after giving husband's chair a drastic makeover: 'It looks better than new'

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: Reddit

Why buy a new chair when you can bring one back to life? That's the question this woman asked and answered by breathing new life into her husband's old, peeling office chair. 

Posting to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, she showcased a before-and-after slideshow of a black, faux-leather chair. Needless to say, it had seen better days. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Instead of just throwing it away, however, she offered to re-cover it and had him pick out the fabric, while she did the rest. She was able to stitch a lovely pattern to replace the dainty black leather, making the chair look just like new.

"Wow! It looks better than new!" one user wrote in the comments. 

"Looks great! I once did this to just the peeling seat part of an old office chair because I knew it was the only way I could get someone to take it off our hands," wrote another user

Finding ways to repurpose or breathe new life into old furniture or worn-out items, such as this, can not only save you a significant amount of money by avoiding the expense of a replacement, but also keep those items out of landfills and reduce waste. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Decluttering your home can be profitable in various ways, such as recycling or repurposing items, or finding services that are willing to take your clutter off your hands and reward you for it. 

One man even found a creative method of storing your items you're unwilling to part with, using a standard product you may see right under your bed: bedsheet plastic. 

Since plastic pollution is a growing issue, recycling it is an easy way to keep it out of the environment and avoid wasting resources by buying new products or trying to store things away with limited storage space. 

Plenty of organizations, like GotSneakers and GoTextbooks.com, offer financial incentives to take your old sneakers, books, or clutter off your hands and ensure they find a new purpose. 

Even major retailers like Costco, Best Buy, and Staples may be willing to exchange your unused products or electronics for store credit, saving you even more money on your next visit.

