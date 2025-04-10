'Terrified' renter desperately seeks advice after fearing appliance explosion: 'Am I in danger?'

"It's done miss, call someone to replace it."

A renter took to Reddit to determine if their building's water heater was on the verge of exploding, sparking a discussion about outdated appliances.

The post featured an image of a visibly rusted and leaking water heater.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My landlord doesn't have time to come out until Friday and I'm terrified something catastrophic is going to happen before it gets replaced. Am I in danger?" they asked in the accompanying caption.

The photo showed a consistent drip from the bottom of the unit, fueling the renter's anxiety about a possible explosion.

Commenters were quick to reassure them that modern water heaters have safety mechanisms in place to prevent explosions, such as pressure relief valves.

However, the general consensus was clear: The heater needed to be replaced.

"It's done miss, call someone to replace it," said a top commenter.

Beyond the renter's immediate concern, this situation highlights the risks of delaying necessary home repairs — especially for renters who rely on landlords to maintain appliances.

A failing water heater can lead to costly water damage, inefficient energy use, and higher utility bills. Fortunately, there's a better option: upgrading to a heat pump water heater.

Switching to a heat pump water heater can significantly cut down energy consumption.

According to the Department of Energy, homeowners who upgrade can save up to $300 per year on energy bills. Additionally, incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act can make this switch more affordable.

The IRA offers rebates and tax credits that can cover a substantial portion of the upfront cost — though these incentives may not last forever. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to eliminate these subsidies, making it a smart move to take advantage of them now rather than later.

For renters who don't have control over their home's appliances, the best course of action is to report leaks and push for timely replacements and upgrades.

Companies like Cala are making this transition even easier. Their smart heat pump water heaters heat water precisely when needed, maximizing efficiency and comfort. Homeowners using Cala's technology can drastically cut down their energy costs while reducing their household's carbon impact.

By implementing simple upgrades like switching to energy-efficient appliances, renters and homeowners alike can protect themselves and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.