  • Business Business

Phoenix resident fed up after witnessing several local businesses wasting water: 'You can report it'

"Obviously I can/should just go talk to them, but besides just conversing what's the best way to address this?"

by Leslie Sattler
"Obviously I can/should just go talk to them, but besides just conversing what's the best way to address this?"

Photo Credit: iStock

A frustrated Phoenix resident took to Reddit to vent about local businesses wasting water. 

"Everyday I see the same businesses / buildings with broken sprinklers dumping water onto the street," they wrote to the r/phoenix community.

The original poster, or OP, said the water waste has been going on for a while.

"Obviously I can/should just go talk to them, but besides just conversing what's the best way to address this?" the Redditor asked. "Email the business / prop owner?"

Two of the offending buildings have pipes that "dump water all day," according to the OP. "Not just in the morning when sprinklers are running. I can see the pipe connected to the building where it consistently drips 24/7."

Wasted water from leaking pipes and faulty sprinklers is money down the drain for businesses. Even worse, it squanders a precious resource in a drought-prone state. Fixing these leaks is a win-win for companies' bottom lines and the environment.

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

Fellow Redditors chimed in with suggestions for reporting the leaks.

"Mesa has a great app called Mesa Now. Report everything from cars to leaks to animals... And it gets a fast response," one commenter said.

"You can report it as a leak to the water company, even if it's a business. There's online forms to do so," another advised. "I reported a busted irrigation line that was running out into the street and they called me within the hour to follow up."

But others expressed skepticism that the city would take the problem seriously. 

"I've had this concern for a long time. Phoenix (leadership) as a whole doesn't seem to be worried at all," one Redditor lamented.

Conservation-minded citizens such as the OP play a crucial role in spotting and reporting water waste. If you see a leak, tell the property owner, fill out your utility's online form, or use a municipal reporting app. Each of us can do our part to save every drop in our drying climate.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x