Grandchild shares shocking condition of 1960s keepsake inherited from grandfather: 'Holy moly'

Not everything needs to be modernized and updated — like wallets, for example. It's just a simple accessory meant to hold some cash and a few cards. This is an item that doesn't need to be improved by carbon fiber, nanotechnology, or internet capability. Just simple leather works great and can last a lifetime, or even multiple lifetimes, as one grandchild recently discovered.

A Reddit user recently posted an image of a classic leather wallet that looks like it could have been made yesterday — but it wasn't. It dates from at least the 1960s and once belonged to the Redditor's grandfather. And now the wallet's proud owner is the disbelieving Redditor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Heard we were talking about wallets?" the Redditor titled their post on the r/anticonsumption subreddit. "My grandpa's wallet from the 60s, now mine."

Are things still made like this? Simple accessories like a wallet, crafted with quality materials and care, that still perform like new more than 60 years after they were made should be the goal when designing a product.

Unfortunately, companies now often want to make a quick buck by poorly slapping together inferior materials and selling fast fashion products meant to be used a few times and then tossed into a landfill. According to Earth.org, Americans throw away 11.3 million tons of textiles each year.

Sure, a wallet made to last will cost more than a cheap disposable one, but the nice wallet won't likely need replacing often, if ever, saving money in the long run.

Owning fewer, better things is a mantra among some circles in the fashion and home goods communities, and much of that comes from the frustration of buying obviously poor products just because they're cheap. Buying a wallet you can hand down to your grandkids, for example, not only can build a connection between generations, but it also means you're buying fewer wallets and consuming fewer resources — good practices for everyone.

Redditors seemed to agree.

"Holy moly! That's a good quality wallet right there," wrote one commenter.

"Nice!! That should last forever," said another.

Grandpa should be proud.

