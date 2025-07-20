New car owner celebrates after finally buying buzzy vehicle after years of waiting: 'I'm so stoked to finally have this'

Electric vehicles are not quite as financially accessible to the average person as we might like. So when someone saves up enough money to purchase one on their own, it's an achievement worth celebrating.

This was the case for a Redditor who posted a selfie with her 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz to r/electricvehicles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Been waiting eight years for this beauty and she's finally mine!" the original poster wrote.

"The ID. Buzz gives me all the warm nostalgic feelings but with new fancy features! It drives very smooth, just like the ID4," she continued. "The battery has a huge capacity, there's a ton of modular space on the inside, and it's also very zippy! … I'm so stoked to finally have this amazing vehicle! Can't wait to plan a trip and really test it out!"

Unbridled enthusiasm for electric vehicles is always good to see, but especially so in this year of seemingly endless controversy surrounding Tesla, the industry's longtime Goliath. It's no secret that electric vehicles are much better for the planet than gas-powered cars, but they can also be a financial boon. EVs generally save about $1,500 per year in gas and maintenance, as they have fewer parts and do not require oil changes.

The OP's big smile and excited tone clearly translated to the commenters, who shared in the thrill of buying a new EV.

"Certainly a car to make you smile! Congrats!!" one user wrote.

"It's beautiful! I love the old kombi vans and I think this is a good reproduction. The colored interior is so pretty as well!" a top comment exclaimed.

"That bus is quite the looker!" read another response. "Congratulations. Hope you have many happy miles in it."

