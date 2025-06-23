  • Business Business

Tesla announces much-anticipated upgrades to flagship models — here's what you need to know

by Mandela Namaste
After much anticipation, Tesla has finally announced proposed upgrades to its flagship Model S and X electric vehicles.

Auto1News reported that, so far, the upgrades appear to be fairly minor and not without their costs for prospective customers. Tesla stated that revised suspension components and bushings will now create a more seamless driving experience, while better sound insulation and upgraded noise cancellation will enhance the car's comfort for both drivers and passengers. 

Reuters reported that, in accordance with these technical upgrades, the price of both vehicles and their high-performance alternates has been raised by $5,000 apiece.

Overall, these developments have largely received a mixed response from Tesla fans and EV market observers. 

Auto1News noted that some of the upgrades have made the vehicles a bit bulkier and less efficient — both Model S and Model X are now heavier while losing about 50 mph on their top speeds —  while frustrated fans pointed out the lack of several upgrades that have been a major aspect of newer Tesla vehicles like the Cybertruck, such as steer-by-wire, rear-wheel steering, or an 800-volt electrical architecture. 

According to Auto1News, it seems that while these iconic models have brought in billions of dollars in business for Tesla over the last decade, the company may have quietly shifted primary focus to newer vehicles, like the Model 3 and Model Y, which are more popular these days.

This round of upgrades to Tesla's most famous EVs continues its alarming 2025 backslide, which has featured worldwide boycotts against the company thanks to CEO Elon Musk's political activism, declining sales, high trade-in rates, and seeming regret from many existing Tesla owners. 

With numerous other EV companies gunning for Tesla's spot at the top of the industry, the EV giant is still in search of some wins to help boost its product offerings.

x