Homeowner scoffs at neighborhood gossip about their property: 'Some people just have to complain'

On r/gardening, a Redditor shared a photo of their front yard vegetable garden and the critical comments coming from their neighbors.

According to the OP, the neighborhood gossip has been that the garden "makes the neighborhood look low-class."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors offered several supportive comments, disputing the hurtful claims from the OP's community.

"Well that's just rude, the only logical thing to do is add more plants," one Redditor responded.

"I got hate mail when I planted some sunflowers. Some people just have to complain," wrote another commenter.

Other Redditors offered suggestions for improving the look of the garden.

"Why grow in containers?" asked one user. "You have a front yard. Plant them in the ground, it'll look nicer."

The lively discussion highlights an important part of instituting environmentally friendly home solutions: the opposition of neighbors. Some HOAs and neighbors look unfavorably at eco-friendly updates, such as solar panels, vegetable gardens, and native-plant gardens.

Overcoming entrenched opposition may seem daunting, but several states have introduced legislation to empower homeowners to make eco-friendly choices on their own property.

Xeriscaping, the practice of landscaping with drought-resistant plants and soil, is a legally protected right in multiple states, including Texas. Overcoming the opposition of neighbors doesn't have to lead to a confrontation but can be achieved through productive dialogue and emphasizing the community benefits.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables has major environmental, health, and financial benefits. With an initial investment of just $70, you can yield $600 worth of produce each year. What's more, as the first to make the change, you can inspire others in your community to follow your example.

"I heard that about my garden and chickens until food costs doubled," wrote one user. "Now there's a bunch of new gardens and coops appearing. Go figure."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.