Tenant stunned after mystery liquid comes streaming down from neighbor's unit: 'I filed a police report'

"I'd probably file a suit on them for damages."

A renter took to Reddit to vent their frustration toward their upstairs neighbor for a major breach of social contract.

The poster claims that while sitting on their balcony, their neighbor dumped a bucket of a strange liquid off their own balcony. The poster was soaked along with their cat and some of their belongings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster wrote that this comes after repeated complaints to property management that the upstairs neighbor was being too loud. When the management team refused to help with the new situation, the user took matters into their own hands.

"I went up there myself and they wouldn't open the door," they wrote. "So I filed a police report." The police also knocked on the neighbor's door, but there was no answer.

In response to a comment, the original poster speculated on what the liquid was: "I'm so glad it wasn't bleach or something. It smells like Fabuloso or something."

Even a seemingly harmless cleaner like Fabuloso can have serious health effects. The brand's website says none of its products should be introduced to the human body under any circumstances.

When disposed of improperly, Fabuloso products can also be toxic to the environment. The Environmental Working Group gave most of the brand's products an F hazard score based on the toxicity of their ingredients.

Commenters jumped in to share their opinions, mostly agreeing with the outrage felt by the original poster.

"I'd probably file a suit on them for damages and [because] of having sensitive skin," said one commenter.

The Reddit poster offered updates in the comments of the post, writing that their neighbor dumped a second bucket of liquid. The post also shared the help they received from the responding officer, who followed up and eventually made contact with the neighbor.

The neighbor claimed it was an accident.

Hopefully, the poster can talk with the neighbor in person to resolve the issue.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





