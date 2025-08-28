  • Home Home

Woman shares incredible DIY creation made from old socks: 'Never heard of this in my life, but it's genius'

by Juliette Portala
Photo Credit: Reddit

For their first-ever Reddit post, one person decided to share a "cute, no-sew way" to upcycle worn socks that can no longer be mended.

Because yes, even old socks deserve a second chance at love.

"It finally came to the point where I have to retire them," the original poster wrote on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, showing in pictures the steps taken to make a new use of one of their favorite pairs of socks.

"I've been enjoying these as wrist wash bands to avoid water running down my arms when I wash my face," they said.

Known as upcycling, this practice consists of reusing discarded or waste materials to create something that is new and even valuable.

It allows people to save money and, most importantly, substantially reduce waste, which in the United States represents about 951 kilograms per person annually, according to Global Waste Index 2025.

Indeed, the items we throw away without considering a new use for them often end up in landfills. In Ghana, protected wetlands have become dumping grounds for fast-fashion garments, which, as they decompose, release harmful planet-warming gases like methane into the soil and groundwater.

Upcycling old clothes is also an effective way to prevent the depletion of our natural resources, which the textile industry uses and abuses. According to the World Wildlife Fund, producing a single cotton T-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water, which is enough to sustain one person for 900 days.

The United Nations predicts that global natural resource consumption will rise 60% by 2060 compared with 2020 levels.

While some Redditors have already sought to reuse old socks, others are only just discovering this hack.

"This is a great idea!" one commented. "I could use some wristbands for washing."

"Never heard of this in my life, but it's genius," another wrote. "All this time I'd either just take my whole shirt off or keep it on then get pissed off that my sleeves got wet."

"Just tried this, and I'm impressed!" a third Reddit user said.

