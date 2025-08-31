Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'This is gorgeous'

Transforming a garden can be a lot of hard work, but it's more than worthwhile when you achieve the garden of your dreams.

One Redditor posting in the r/GardeningUK subreddit shared a series of photos of their garden's transformation from barren to beautifully wild.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "Some people may think this is messy but I love it and so do the bees and other wildlife. I built it based around nature."

Other Reddit users adored it, too. One user commented, "This is gorgeous. You've done a fabulous job."

"That's so inspiring. Love what you've packed in to the space," another person wrote.

For those seeking a garden transformation or even just to attract more wildlife and bees, switching from monoculture grass (a traditional lawn) to a native plant one can reap significant benefits. Monoculture lawns typically require plenty of maintenance, as they need to be constantly watered, fed, and mowed, all of which consume money, energy, and time.

However, rewilding your garden or lawn and utilizing plants native to your area requires very little maintenance once the garden or lawn is complete. Additionally, native lawns need far less water than monoculture lawns, so not only will you save energy and time, you'll also save money on your water bills.

Best of all, gardens full of native plants are an excellent way to attract wildlife and, most importantly, pollinators. Native plants provide nectar for pollinators, thus creating a healthier ecosystem and helping to protect human food supplies.

You don't even have to rewild your entire yard, as the original poster here did. Even a single garden bed consisting only of native plants can help cut your water usage and attract pollinators. Native plants vary by region, but you can get started with common ones, such as blue grama or clover.

Plus, you might get lots of compliments from your neighbors. As one Redditor said about the garden's style, "Looks lovely. I love the cottage garden look."

