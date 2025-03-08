Disturbed residents puzzled over state of neighbor's property: 'Why was this done?'

"If they were alive, someone was either clueless, scammed, or both."

A row of strangely tall tree stumps has Reddit buzzing, leaving users wondering if this was a case of tree trimming gone wrong or a strategic decision.

The original post, shared in the r/arborists subreddit, features several photos of trees cut down to unusually tall stumps, sparking widespread speculation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why was this done?" the original poster asked.

The images show a row of trees left standing as barren trunks without branches or foliage. Reddit users jumped in with theories, suggesting reasons ranging from power line clearance to easier stump removal.

"(Probably) easement clearing for power lines," one user speculated, while another suggested the height might help with snow visibility.

While the reasoning behind this tree-cutting method remains a mystery, it highlights the broader conversation around urban landscaping choices and their impact on ecosystems. Proper tree maintenance not only preserves green spaces but also supports biodiversity and carbon sequestration.

In addition to supporting ecosystems, sustainable landscaping choices can help homeowners save money and time on lawn maintenance while lowering water bills by reducing the need for chemical treatments and excessive irrigation.

Some organizations even offer incentives for eco-friendly landscaping efforts. For those looking to make their yards more eco-friendly, planting clover, opting for buffalo grass, or incorporating xeriscaping can create a thriving, low-maintenance landscape.

Plus, by supporting pollinators, native plants help sustain the food supply we all rely on. Rewilding a yard or switching to a natural lawn can be a simple way to achieve these benefits.

Commenters on Reddit had mixed reactions to the sight of the barren trunks.

"If they were alive, someone was either clueless, scammed, or both," one commenter wrote.

Another pointed out, "Dead trunks this size can be very beneficial to many species."

Others speculated that the trees were left standing as a property management tactic, serving as a makeshift barrier to prevent unauthorized vehicle access.

