  • Home Home

Gardener reveals unusual landscaping method that will blow your mind: 'I may have to rethink my garden choices now'

The subreddit has been full of reactions to the trend.

by Matthew Marini
The subreddit has been full of reactions to the trend.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A unique landscaping trend is generating buzz on the r/NoLawns subreddit, and it could change the way you look at your yard forever. 

Dubbed "xeriscaping," this method is quickly gaining traction for its goal of using little or no water. It's even being hailed as an innovative solution to water scarcity issues, making it a hot topic online.

"Not a necessary function."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Not a necessary function."
Photo Credit: Reddit

This trend gained traction on the r/NoLawns subreddit after a user shared their stunning backyard transformation using this method. 

The post shows several images of a crevice garden, a type of xeriscaping, with users discussing in the comments how the landscaping method minimizes the need for irrigation and instead relies on native plants that are adapted to local climates.

Xeriscaping isn't just about saving water. It also reduces maintenance costs, eliminating the need for mowing, fertilizing, and constant upkeep. 

By replacing traditional lawns with drought-tolerant plants such as buffalo grass, clover, or wildflowers, homeowners can lower their water bills while helping the environment.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

This method also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which play a vital role in protecting our food supply.

The subreddit has been full of reactions to the trend, with commenters praising the method's sustainability and ease. 

One user wrote: "Oh boy.. this post just broke me. I have a few hundred flat stone slabs sitting around.. I may have to rethink my garden choices now."

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another user added: "This looks just like the steppe display at the Denver Botanical Gardens. It has been very inspiring for me."

As switching to a natural lawn in areas without much natural grass becomes more popular, keeping up with the latest trends can be difficult. Check out our guide to switching to a natural lawn.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you're looking to rewild your yard, don't worry. We have a guide for that too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x