Homeowner left fuming after catching neighbor committing destructive acts of revenge: 'I realize I've poked a bear'

"You may also be entitled to injunctive relief."

In a Reddit post, a Philadelphia homeowner asked for legal advice after catching their neighbor hacking off branches from their Japanese maple tree. The disagreement, which started over bird droppings, escalated and left the two-story tall tree severely damaged.

In the 10 years the homeowner had lived on the street, no issues were raised about their maple tree. No neighbors had complained about it overhanging their properties or causing inconvenience or hazards.

The neighbor, who was described as quick to confront others, got upset when he saw bird poop on his patio after getting home from a vacation. He said that birds were always perched in the maple tree and leaving droppings on his property. Blaming the tree, he stepped into the poster's yard and began cutting back as many branches as possible.

The homeowner first asked him to stop. In an attempt to prevent further damage, they resorted to spraying him with a hose. They eventually had to call the police. The cop warned the neighbor of an arrest if he continued. And the poster was pondering civil litigation to recoup damages to the tree and put a stop to the person's antics in the neighborhood.

"I realize I've poked a bear so now I think I need to go all in as much as I can but only if there is a good chance I'll win, or I give him more power," the poster said.

Similar cases have resulted in legal battles. In Washington, a family filed a lawsuit after their neighbor illegally cut down trees on their property.

Users advised the homeowner to take immediate action. As one commenter put it: "Trees are shockingly valuable property. You may also be entitled to injunctive relief (i.e., make the guy stop messing with you)."

Another advised hiring an arborist to assess the damage. A fully grown Japanese maple tree can be expensive to replace. In Pennsylvania, homeowners can seek compensation for such a loss. Someone else proposed obtaining a police report as a precaution in dealing with a trespassing neighbor and consulting a tree law attorney.

To prevent similar disputes, homeowners must be proactive. Mark property boundaries. Ensure tree maintenance. Openly communicate with neighbors. Sustainable yard practices, including composting yard waste, help foster greener communities and prevent unnecessary arguments.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.