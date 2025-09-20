  • Home Home

Resident met with warnings after sharing photo of bizarre landscaping issue: 'My gut reaction was that it would be harmful'

The Reddit thread filled with blunt responses.

by Gabriel Holton
The Reddit thread filled with blunt responses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo of puzzling tree care stirred debate online and also raised a bigger question about how best to protect yards and the environment.

In a post on the r/arborists subreddit, the observer shared an image of a neighborhood tree with soil and what appears to be wood — or plastic imitation-wood landscaping material — wrapped around its base. The original poster acknowledged their confusion and concern for the reason this wrapping job existed.

"My gut reaction was that it would be harmful to the tree like your typical mulch volcano," the user said. "But I imagine someone did it for a functional reason since it doesn't add much to the aesthetic appeal."

The Reddit thread filled with blunt responses.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Mulch volcanoes — slopes of mulch piled high around the trunk of a tree — are disturbingly common sights in suburban neighborhoods but also serious mistakes.

Experts warn that the excess mulch traps moisture against the bark, creating conditions for rot, disease, root impacts, and insect infestations. Beyond the environmental damage, it also wastes money on extra mulch that harms rather than helps the tree.

While the photo showed an unusual take on this type of landscaping error — with the bark contained by the encircling border — it did show a thick ring of mulch around the base of the tree.

The thread filled with blunt responses. One commenter dismissed the practice outright. "Lazy lawnmowers," they said, possibly in reference to how the ring might make it easier to mow around the tree. 

Another added, "Just harming the tree."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

Instead of piling mulch right next to a tree, experts recommend thinner layers and keeping the material away from the base of the trunk.

For homeowners looking for other healthy ways to care for their yards, sustainable landscaping offers practical alternatives. Replacing part or all of a turf lawn with native plants can reduce the need for chemicals, cut water bills, and lower long-term maintenance costs. A natural lawn with plants such as clover also creates critical habitat for pollinators, which in turn support our food supply. Even partial lawn replacements or rewilding efforts can provide these benefits.

The lesson was clear: Skip questionable wraps and mulch volcanoes. Instead, focus on practices that keep trees healthy and make yards more resilient. When neighbors share photos of lawn experiments online, it's often the mistakes — not the successes — that go viral.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x