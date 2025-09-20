Resident met with warnings after sharing photo of bizarre landscaping issue: 'My gut reaction was that it would be harmful'

A photo of puzzling tree care stirred debate online and also raised a bigger question about how best to protect yards and the environment.

In a post on the r/arborists subreddit, the observer shared an image of a neighborhood tree with soil and what appears to be wood — or plastic imitation-wood landscaping material — wrapped around its base. The original poster acknowledged their confusion and concern for the reason this wrapping job existed.



"My gut reaction was that it would be harmful to the tree like your typical mulch volcano," the user said. "But I imagine someone did it for a functional reason since it doesn't add much to the aesthetic appeal."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Mulch volcanoes — slopes of mulch piled high around the trunk of a tree — are disturbingly common sights in suburban neighborhoods but also serious mistakes.



Experts warn that the excess mulch traps moisture against the bark, creating conditions for rot, disease, root impacts, and insect infestations. Beyond the environmental damage, it also wastes money on extra mulch that harms rather than helps the tree.

While the photo showed an unusual take on this type of landscaping error — with the bark contained by the encircling border — it did show a thick ring of mulch around the base of the tree.

The thread filled with blunt responses. One commenter dismissed the practice outright. "Lazy lawnmowers," they said, possibly in reference to how the ring might make it easier to mow around the tree.

Another added, "Just harming the tree."

Instead of piling mulch right next to a tree, experts recommend thinner layers and keeping the material away from the base of the trunk.

For homeowners looking for other healthy ways to care for their yards, sustainable landscaping offers practical alternatives. Replacing part or all of a turf lawn with native plants can reduce the need for chemicals, cut water bills, and lower long-term maintenance costs. A natural lawn with plants such as clover also creates critical habitat for pollinators, which in turn support our food supply. Even partial lawn replacements or rewilding efforts can provide these benefits.

The lesson was clear: Skip questionable wraps and mulch volcanoes. Instead, focus on practices that keep trees healthy and make yards more resilient. When neighbors share photos of lawn experiments online, it's often the mistakes — not the successes — that go viral.

