Homeowner disturbed after returning from work to find their property unrecognizable: 'They took it all'

A Reddit post in the popular forum r/BadNeighbors has sparked outrage — and a broader conversation about respect between neighbors — after one homeowner came home to find that much of a tree on their property had been completely cut down.

The poster explained that their neighbors had asked permission for a landscaper to access their yard to trim back overgrown branches from a shared tree. When they returned from work, however, they discovered that the job went far beyond a light trim: "Our tree is basically gone," they wrote, adding that the remaining branches were uneven and unsightly.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the poster expressed confusion and frustration — unsure whether they were "missing something" — other Redditors quickly chimed in to share advice and similar experiences.

One commenter noted that this kind of work "was done by a 'handyman,' not an actual arborist," warning that licensed professionals would never cut across a property line without the owner's permission. Others pointed out that improper trimming could damage the tree's health or even create safety hazards if weakened branches fall later.

Incidents like this are more than just neighborhood disputes. They highlight a real barrier many homeowners face when trying to maintain or improve their yards in eco-friendly ways. Trees and native vegetation play a critical role in cooling neighborhoods, capturing carbon, and supporting local biodiversity — but disagreements over shared property lines can make sustainable landscaping a challenge.

Experts recommend clear communication and professional consultation before altering any shared greenery. If conflicts arise, homeowners can contact a certified arborist or local mediation service to evaluate the situation fairly.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Commenters on Reddit were quick to express solidarity.

"They took it all! No privacy at all anymore," one wrote.

Another encouraged the original poster to "call an arborist" to assess potential damage. A third summed it up simply: "That was quite the hack job."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.