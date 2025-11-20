  • Home Home

Homeowner disturbed after returning from work to find their property unrecognizable: 'They took it all'

"No privacy at all anymore."

by Hannah Slusher
One Redditor posted their experience with an outrageous tree-trimming job — and the entire forum rallied to offer support.

A Reddit post in the popular forum r/BadNeighbors has sparked outrage — and a broader conversation about respect between neighbors — after one homeowner came home to find that much of a tree on their property had been completely cut down.

The poster explained that their neighbors had asked permission for a landscaper to access their yard to trim back overgrown branches from a shared tree. When they returned from work, however, they discovered that the job went far beyond a light trim: "Our tree is basically gone," they wrote, adding that the remaining branches were uneven and unsightly.

While the poster expressed confusion and frustration — unsure whether they were "missing something" — other Redditors quickly chimed in to share advice and similar experiences

One commenter noted that this kind of work "was done by a 'handyman,' not an actual arborist," warning that licensed professionals would never cut across a property line without the owner's permission. Others pointed out that improper trimming could damage the tree's health or even create safety hazards if weakened branches fall later.

Incidents like this are more than just neighborhood disputes. They highlight a real barrier many homeowners face when trying to maintain or improve their yards in eco-friendly ways. Trees and native vegetation play a critical role in cooling neighborhoods, capturing carbon, and supporting local biodiversity — but disagreements over shared property lines can make sustainable landscaping a challenge.

Experts recommend clear communication and professional consultation before altering any shared greenery. If conflicts arise, homeowners can contact a certified arborist or local mediation service to evaluate the situation fairly.

Commenters on Reddit were quick to express solidarity. 

"They took it all! No privacy at all anymore," one wrote. 

Another encouraged the original poster to "call an arborist" to assess potential damage. A third summed it up simply: "That was quite the hack job."

