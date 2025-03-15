  • Home Home

Gardener sparks debate after sharing problematic photo of tree: 'How would you stake a tree this size?'

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: Reddit

While the aesthetic that comes with a gorgeous tree or other flora might be achieved through transplanting foreign plants into your yard, the potential harms and costs are not necessarily worth it.

The gardening-heavy subreddit r/arborists saw an outpouring of responses to an image of a tree posted with the caption "How/would you stake a tree this size?" The user said the tree in question had been transplanted by a tree farm.

"I wouldn't."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Staking is the process of anchoring or supporting a tree using metal or wood stakes. It can be useful in maintaining a tree's health amid high winds, in high traffic, or if the root ball is small and loose in the soil.

Unfortunately, a lot of staking is done incorrectly — sometimes with inappropriate materials, like tape, or to trees that do not need it. The effects of staking incorrectly can be harmful to the tree, possibly halting or interfering with its development.

Also seen in the original poster's photo is a so-called "mulch volcano." This high piling of mulch can actually harm a tree by locking moisture against the trunk, leading to decay and increasing its susceptibility to pathogenic fungi, diseases, and insects. Mulch volcanoes can also dehydrate the plant. 

As one Redditor suggested, the OP needed to "spread that mulch out a bit more and reduce the thickness to 1-2 inches around the drip line."

Another way to ensure a thriving yard is to rewild it with native plants, which require less watering than non-native species, making them low-maintenance and cost-effective. They also don't need expensive fertilizers. Your home will feel like a natural wonderland and look like a million bucks without actually costing it.

By planting native species, your yard can also be a vital part of the ecosystem, supporting cleaner air and local pollinators

As far as the staking, one commenter offered some helpful advice to the Redditor: "Structural pruning would help alleviate wind loads." 

Another user answered the OP's question of whether to stake the tree rather bluntly: "I wouldn't."

