Homeowner frustrated as nearby developer makes concerning proposal: 'You can deny him access'

A desperate homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice while battling a developer next door.

According to the OP, they have a massive, 80-year-old silver maple tree on their property. Next door, however, a developer is trying to build a three-story apartment complex and wants to cut down the OP's tree. Even though the tree is clearly within the OP's property line, the developer has been fighting the OP.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



On top of threatening to chop down the OP's tree, the developer has also demanded access to the OP's property for most of a year to remove the tree and begin construction on the apartment since the new building will be right up against the OP's property line.

The OP has contacted an arborist and attended planning board meetings regarding the situation, but the city won't get involved.

"I'm losing out on a lot with this tree theoretically being taken down and this building theoretically being put up," the OP wrote. "Home Value? Fence replacement? Loss of privacy from the tree being gone and the building being put up?"

Redditors in the r/treelaw forum encouraged the OP to explore other solutions.

"You can deny him access without needing to provide any explanation," one Redditor commented. "That hopefully would force him to have to change his building plan so his construction no longer abuts your property and also hopefully protect that tree."

While this incident is incredibly frustrating for the OP, the law is luckily on their side. Since the tree is on the OP's property, the developer cannot legally cut down the tree.

Having trees on your property has numerous benefits. Trees not only provide privacy and shade but also increase your property value. In fact, trees can increase your property value anywhere between 3% and 15%, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

From an environmental standpoint, trees provide food and shelter for local wildlife while absorbing carbon from the atmosphere, helping keep the planet cool.

Redditors in the r/treelaw forum continued to urge the OP to not back down and to take steps to protect the tree and their property from the development next door.

"I would definitely recommend to get cameras," one user suggested. "Not just because of the tree but because it sounds like he plans to use your property for his construction."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.