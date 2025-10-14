Gardener captures photos of uninvited guest in backyard plants: 'That's literally his house'

One gardener found a "toad-ally" awesome surprise in their backyard.

While working in the garden, a Redditor discovered an uninvited guest living among their pepper plants. Even after removing the peeper in the peppers, he kept coming back home, so they asked r/Gardening for some advice.

"This toad is persistent, I'll give it that," they wrote. "I've tried evicting it 3 times."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a silly sight — the stubborn toad has burrowed into the dirt and doesn't seem to take too kindly to being repeatedly removed. Even if the Redditor isn't fond of frogs, that toad is putting in a lot of work to protect their garden.

Toads act as natural pest control, eating garden pests like caterpillars, slugs, and other insects that would otherwise snack on your precious plants.

If you're keen to keep your amphibian allies in the garden, never use pesticides or other chemicals on your plants. Toads breathe through their skin, and absorbing insecticides and other chemicals can kill them.

The toad can stay and enjoy the benefits of the Redditor's garden — its presence makes it easier for the Redditor to enjoy those benefits, too.

Gardening is a great way to relieve stress. People who regularly garden report lower levels of anxiety and depression as well as greater feelings of happiness and belonging. Even just looking at your garden can improve mood, one study published in the journal HortTechnology found.

Gardening is also a form of moderate exercise, improving physical health and reducing the risk of developing certain diseases, like dementia, diabetes, and cancer.

Commenters encouraged the homeowner to keep the toad around.

"Toads don't harm your plants," one user said. "They eat insects. Leave him be! From the looks of it you need his help to defend that pepper."

"At least he doesn't ruin your plant! Squirrels & other critters dig holes in my potted plants & steal the roots! This little guy seems very polite," another commenter wrote.

"That's literally his house, rude!" a Redditor joked.

