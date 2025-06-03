Homeowner met with backlash after sharing photos of 'tiny treehouse' built on stilts: 'Neither tiny [nor] treehouse'

Tiny homes are gaining in popularity as people look for more sustainable and simpler housing options, but what is classed as a tiny home? One homeowner recently sparked a debate on Reddit after sharing images of their tiny "treehouse" cabin, which was considered neither a treehouse nor tiny by many of the thread's commenters.

Posting on the subreddit r/TinyHouses, the homeowner shared an image of the cabin that had been built on stilts to look like it was in the trees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner explained later in the comments that this was done to comply with codes in the Great Smoky Mountains, on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, in response to commenters questioning their use of the term treehouse.

People were also quick to question the use of the word tiny to describe the cabin.

"How big is too big? It is 500-ish sq ft," the homeowner wrote in reply.

The definition of a tiny home changes depending on who is asked. For example, according to CNBC, tiny homes are generally under 600 square feet, whereas Great Lakes Tiny Homes defines a tiny home as a home that is under 400 square feet in size. Regardless, smaller homes offer a number of benefits for owners, from cheaper bills and living costs to having a smaller impact on the environment.

Tiny homes are often designed to be energy-efficient, which means that they use less energy and water compared to conventional homes. Some owners have even installed solar panels on their tiny homes so that they produce their own energy and can be completely off-grid. This cuts costs significantly while also minimizing the environmental impact that the home has.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack as it can bring your energy cost down to at or near $0. Using the free tool EnergySage can help get you started by comparing quotes from vetted professionals in your area, potentially saving you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Living in a tiny home can also promote a simpler lifestyle by helping people to really think about the things they own and reduce clutter. This has been shown to lead to improved mental health, and it also reduces consumerism, which is good for the planet.

Many commenters were impressed by the OP's home, while others were on the fence.

"Awesome! I love that modern look so much," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "Looking good! Neither tiny or tree house though."

