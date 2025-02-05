Homeowner stuns with photos of incredible tiny house built on the river: 'I would live there in a heartbeat'

A Canadian homeowner is impressing tiny home lovers in the subreddit r/TinyHouses with a stunning 750-square-foot home they built themself. The house is located on a peaceful riverfront in Ontario and has received thousands of upvotes.

The home's builder shared their experience in the post, breaking down the cost and labor involved in creating their dream home.

Even though it's a lot smaller than a regular house, it still feels open and works well. The main floor is 512 square feet, plus a 210-square-foot loft. The Redditor said they pretty much built the whole thing themself, handling everything from plumbing to electrical, and somehow managed to keep the total cost between $20,000 and $25,000 Canadian — which is way less than what most people pay for a regular house.

"Perfect size for me and a partner. Any bigger, and I'd probably just end up with more clutter," the poster remarked, showing how tiny homes help to keep things simple.

One of the best things about tiny-home living is how much money you can save, and the poster's place is a great example. Their main costs are just land taxes ($300 a year) and electricity ($1,800 a year), with Starlink internet being the biggest ongoing expense. They mentioned that if they put in a $10,000 solar system, they could probably cut out their electric bill completely.

Compared to regular houses, tiny homes like this have a much smaller impact on the environment. They take fewer materials to build, use less energy, and can even be designed for off-grid living, making them a more sustainable choice.

A lot of tiny-home owners find ways to make their places more self-sufficient, like adding solar panels, using rainwater, or setting things up to heat and cool naturally.

"I would live there in a heartbeat. Nicely done OP!" one commenter said.

"Just by looking at it I can feel the peacefulness," another person wrote, loving the home's calm and cozy vibe.

A lot of people were impressed by how clever the OP was with their build and how much freedom tiny-home living can offer.

"Keep working hard towards your goals and you're gonna get there before you know it!" the OP told one user who admired their setup.

With more people looking for cheaper and greener ways to live, tiny homes like this Redditor's show that you don't need a huge house to have a great home.

