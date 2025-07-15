Homeowner shares photos after completing 4-year tiny home project: 'Been waiting a long time to make this post'

Building a home is neither quick nor easy, but one Reddit user took the leap of faith, creating two stunning tiny homes on their property with the help of their father. After four long years of construction, the original poster shared the results of their identical tiny houses with the r/TinyHouses community.

"Been waiting a long time to make this post — finally 'done' with my tiny home (12X16)," the OP wrote, sharing pictures of the two tiny houses side-by-side. One home is bear-themed and the other is fish-themed.

The OP recounted their journey of acquiring the land, and then installing electricity, septic, and a water well before getting started on building the tiny homes.

"The shell of the sheds were prebuilt by an Amish community local to the area and the well/septic were put in by professionals. Everything else me and him did ourselves," the OP described.

The Redditor said they posted their story primarily to inspire others who may be doubting their abilities to execute their tiny house plans. The OP reassured readers that having previous trade experience wasn't necessarily crucial to building the homes successfully. Everything was "very obtainable," they said.

Tiny home living and other alternative lifestyles, like living in sustainable earthships or on a boat, prove that you can still live a rich and meaningful life without subscribing to traditional lifestyles or living in excess.

Tiny homes are more affordable than conventional homes, according to Bankrate, and they are less expensive to power and pay taxes on due to their smaller size.

Paired with solar, your tiny home could be an effective, self-sustaining home for off-grid living. Solar can bring your home's energy costs down to at or near $0, making it a smart financial investment for both homesteaders and traditional homeowners alike.

EnergySage helps homeowners find and compare the lowest solar installation rates from locally vetted installers, which has saved homeowners up to $10,000 on new solar projects.

"I'm proud of it and wanted to share," the OP said.

"That turned out so nice! And a full refrigerator!" one commenter pointed out.

"How cool that you and your dad did this with each other. … You did a great job. I hope yall have many special times in your tiny homes," another commenter said.

