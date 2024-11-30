New homeowner thrilled after securing custom-built tiny home on wheels: 'I fell in love with this design as soon as I saw it'

"The siding choices complement each other so well. She's a beauty!"

One Reddit user recently "did a thing," and that thing was buying a custom-made tiny home on wheels, and then sharing a picture of said tiny home with the r/tinyhomes subreddit.

"After exhausting many options and struggling to find a rental, I got a custom tiny home instead and couldn't be happier!" wrote the original poster. "I am use to living small and I am very excited to do it in something I got to put my touch on."

The Tiny Home Movement is still going strong, it seems, and many of its practitioners are now pointing to the environmental benefits of tiny home living that go along with all the Instagram-worthy pics you can get out of the experience.

The tinier a home is, after all, the less energy it needs to consume to keep everything running. Many tiny-home fans also like to combine their love with a love for an off-grid lifestyle, which allows people to generate their own electricity via rooftop solar panels and grow their own food in their vegetable gardens.

While living in a tiny home on wheels is certainly not for everyone, opting for a place like this could also save a lot of money in the long run.

The other members of the subreddit were very impressed with this tiny home on wheels and were excited to eventually see some pics of the interior once it's all set up.

"Wow, congratulations! The siding choices complement each other so well. She's a beauty!" wrote one commenter.

"STOP IT RIGHT NOW HOW CUTE IS THIS," wrote another.

Responding to that commenter, the original poster wrote, "So cute! I fell in love with this design as soon as I saw it I knew that it was what I needed and was looking for. I customize the inside, kitchen, bath ect. and outside colours."

