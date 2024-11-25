Homeowner stuns internet with 'wonderful' photo of newly built tiny home: 'I absolutely love it'

"I think I'd be spending most of my time there."

One Romania-based homeowner recently took to the r/TinyHouses subreddit to share some photos of their newly constructed tiny home.

"Our new 30m² full-time tiny home. With more pictures," the poster wrote. They also clarified that the house was built by a company called Wild'in, which seems to specialize in prefabricated modular cabins in Romania.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos of this particular cabin include the interior, exterior, and multiple shots of a very nice-looking dog.

The Tiny House trend is alive and well across the world. Adherents often point to its benefits, both personal and environmental, as tiny homes naturally cost much less money to build than regular-sized homes.

Tiny homes also have a relatively small energy footprint, as they require less power than larger homes, saving owners money on their power bills. That energy could, in theory, even be derived from solar panels installed on a tiny home's roof, turning a tiny electrical bill into none at all.

Lovers of tiny homes also often like to point to their belief that having fewer possessions enhances their mental health.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Even if you yourself don't currently feel up to moving into a cabin the size of a studio apartment in rural Romania, many of the benefits of tiny home living could still theoretically be applied to our everyday lives, from decluttering to relying on self-generated clean energy as much as possible.

The other members of the subreddit were impressed with the work of Wild'in.

"Wow, I absolutely love it. Especially the kitchen. 10/10," wrote one commenter.

🗣️ Would you live in a home made of mud?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"It looks really wonderful and thoughtfully done. That patio looks really smart! I think I'd be spending most of my time there regardless of weather. Great pics too," wrote another.

"Pretty design. I really like that wood color," a third commenter chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.